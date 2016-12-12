Murder and the Muse

KGB Chief Yuri Andropov himself has tapped Senior Detective Matyushkin to solve a brazen jewel heist from Picasso’s wife at the posh Metropole Hotel.

But when the case bleeds over into murder, machinations, and international intrigue, dredging up long-forgotten histories from the Civil War, not everyone is eager to see where the clues might lead.

Yet Matyushkin – as relentless and gut-driven as ever – won’t be stopped, even if it means taking on his partner, the KGB, and a ghost from decades past.

In this third installment in the Matyushkin Case Files, Bayer is in top form, painting a vivid picture not just of life in 1960s Moscow, but of connected events half a century before, when the Soviet regime was being twisted and shaped by war and revolution.

From the author of Murder at the Dacha and The Latchkey Murders comes this page-turning mystery rich in historical detail and compelling characters.

About the Author

Alexei Bayer is a New York-based author, translator and, by economic necessity, an economist. He writes in English and in Russian, his native tongue, and translates into both languages. His short stories have been published in New England Review, Kenyon Review, and Chtenia. Murder and the Muse is his third novel.