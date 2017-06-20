Woe From Wit (bilingual)

One of the most famous works of Russian literature, the four-act comedy in verse Woe from Wit skewers staid, nineteenth century Russian society, and it positively teems with “winged phrases” that are essential colloquialisms for students of Russian and Russian culture.

Presented here in bilingual format (English and accented Russian on facing pages), Griboyedov’s masterpiece becomes newly accessible to Russophiles of all levels and abilities. “Winged phrases” are highlighted throughout; archaic words and important historical references are footnoted; and a thorough biographical introduction prefaces the play.

You will never regret any time spent reading, learning, and understanding Woe from Wit – few works of Russian literature have had such a lasting impact on the Russian mindset and soul.